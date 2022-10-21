Nine people hurt after shooting at Southern University fraternity house, police say

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting early Friday morning at a fraternity house across the street from Southern University's campus that left several people hurt.

The shooting reportedly happened shortly before 2 a.m. Friday morning at the Kappa Alpha Psi alumni house on Harding Boulevard, just outside the campus entrance.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said nine people were injured and seven of them were brought to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police detained one person after the shooting, but sources say the person may not have be a suspect.

A flyer posted to social media suggested the fraternity was hosting a homecoming celebration there Thursday night.

The shooting comes at the end of Southern's homecoming week and just a day before the university's homecoming game against the Virginia University of Lynchburg. The school hosted several events in the last few days, including a concert Thursday night.

Shortly after 8 a.m., Southern University issued a statement regarding the shooting:

This morning, a shooting occurred near Southern University and A&M College. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating. While this unfortunate incident happened off campus at a non-University sponsored event, the University strongly condemns any act of violence. We are keeping anyone affected by this incident in our thoughts. Officials, including the Southern University Police Department, are continuing to work to ensure that students, employees, alumni and other visitors to campus are safe during this Homecoming weekend. Details, including any changes to security protocols and Homecoming activities, will be shared as they are updated.