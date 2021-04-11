Nice start to the week, rain returns Tuesday & Wednesday

Tonight and Tomorrow:

Tonight, a few high clouds will move in. Lows will be cool in the mid to upper 50s. Monday will be another nice one, with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid 80s.

Looking Ahead:

The start to the new work week will be quiet, as high pressure will be sitting just to our east. Tuesday, a frontal boundary will move through then stall along our coast, allowing for multiple disturbances to move through into Wednesday. This will bring a few rounds of showers and thunderstorms, and a few could be heavy. A strong storm or two will be possible, but the main concern will be heavy rainfall. Another 1-3+ inches of rain will be possible through Wednesday night.

The forecast at the end of the week is still uncertain, with a lot of model disagreement. As for now, we will keep isolated rain chances Thursday through Saturday and Sunday.

A 'marginal risk' for excessive rainfall is in place for Tuesday, meaning there is a marginal or low end chance for flash flooding.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton



