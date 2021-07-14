NFL cornerback Richard Sherman booked for domestic violence after alleged break-in attempt

SEATTLE- All-pro NFL cornerback Richard Sherman was booked for domestic violence, according to public records.

The Redmond Police Department said a 911 call came from a home in King County at 2 a.m. The caller said an adult male family member, who didn't live there, was attempting to force his way into the home.

Sherman was outside the home when police arrived and did not comply with officers. They eventually arrested him and took him to a local hospital before booking him into the King County Correctional Facility. Sherman sustained no injuries.

ESPN reported he was denied bail, but police said that is a normal course of action for domestic violence cases until the suspect can appear before a judge.

Police also said no one in the residence was hurt.

The NFL Player Association's released a statement Wednesday.

"We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved. We will continue to monitor events closely as more facts are made available to us," the NFLPA said.

Sherman has played in the league for 10 seasons and has been selected to five Pro Bowls.