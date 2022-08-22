Latest Weather Blog
NFIP policyholders have two weeks to submit Proof of Loss forms
BATON ROUGE — The National Flood Insurance Program policyholders affected by the August 2016 floods have until Friday, Sept. 1 to submit a Proof of Loss form.
More than 29,600 NFIP claims have been filed for the August 2016 floods. To date, there are less than 135 claims left to process.
A Proof of Loss form is a sworn statement made by the policyholder that substantiates the insurance claim. FEMA urges policyholders to submit Proff of Loss forms as soon as possible.
The Proof of Loss deadline was granted four extensions following the disaster. The additional time allows policyholders to work with their insurance company to finalize claims.
Trending News
This is the fourth extension granted since the August floods. Policyholders are encouraged to contact FEMA at 800-621-3362 or their personal insurance company.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Passenger dies after driver lost control on Airline Highway, crashed into underpass...
-
Sheriff: 18-year-old shot and killed in St. Francisville Saturday night
-
Denham Springs man killed in crash has organs donated to save others
-
Knock Knock Children's Museum celebrates 5 years with birthday bash
-
One person shot outside LSU dorm overnight in reported armed robbery
Sports Video
-
Southern WR Chandler Whitfield showcasing speed, and playmaking ability in Jags scrimmage
-
WATCH: Sports2's 1-on-1 with LSU commit and St. James WR Khai Prean
-
WATCH: LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier talks to media about fall camp
-
WATCH: LSU QB Jayden Daniels talks fall camp
-
LSU QB Myles Brennan quitting football, not at practice Monday morning