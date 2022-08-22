79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
NFIP policyholders have two weeks to submit Proof of Loss forms

5 years 5 days 15 hours ago Wednesday, August 16 2017 Aug 16, 2017 August 16, 2017 12:43 PM August 16, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The National Flood Insurance Program policyholders affected by the August 2016 floods have until Friday, Sept. 1 to submit a Proof of Loss form.

More than 29,600 NFIP claims have been filed for the August 2016 floods. To date, there are less than 135 claims left to process.

A Proof of Loss form is a sworn statement made by the policyholder that substantiates the insurance claim. FEMA urges policyholders to submit Proff of Loss forms as soon as possible.

The Proof of Loss deadline was granted four extensions following the disaster. The additional time allows policyholders to work with their insurance company to finalize claims.

This is the fourth extension granted since the August floods. Policyholders are encouraged to contact FEMA at 800-621-3362 or their personal insurance company.

