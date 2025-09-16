77°
Latest Weather Blog
Newly-renovated Burger King catches fire hours after grand reopening
CENTRAL - Officials say a restaurant damaged during the freeze this past winter is closed once again, just a few hours after it reopened.
The Central Fire Department says it responded to a fire at the Burger King on Greenwell Springs Road near Sullivan Road around 3:20 Tuesday afternoon. Crews were able to get the fire under control within the hour and no injuries were reported.
The city of Central confirms the restaurant had recently been renovated due to damage sustained during a freeze several months ago. The location had a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate its reopening Tuesday, just a few hours before the fire was reported.
Trending News
There's currently no word on when the restaurant will open again.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
University leaders and students discuss hazing prevention at summit
-
Victim 'not satisfied' with plea deal for coach charged with molesting her...
-
Tuesday's Health Report: Skipping breakfast can negatively affect teens' ability to learn
-
LSU defense flexes its depth in dominant win over Gators
-
VOTE NOW: Week 2 Fans' Choice Finalists are LIVE