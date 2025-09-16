Newly-renovated Burger King catches fire hours after grand reopening

CENTRAL - Officials say a restaurant damaged during the freeze this past winter is closed once again, just a few hours after it reopened.

The Central Fire Department says it responded to a fire at the Burger King on Greenwell Springs Road near Sullivan Road around 3:20 Tuesday afternoon. Crews were able to get the fire under control within the hour and no injuries were reported.

The city of Central confirms the restaurant had recently been renovated due to damage sustained during a freeze several months ago. The location had a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate its reopening Tuesday, just a few hours before the fire was reported.

There's currently no word on when the restaurant will open again.