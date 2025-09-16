77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Newly-renovated Burger King catches fire hours after grand reopening

7 years 4 months 1 week ago Tuesday, May 08 2018 May 8, 2018 May 08, 2018 3:30 PM May 08, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL - Officials say a restaurant damaged during the freeze this past winter is closed once again, just a few hours after it reopened.

The Central Fire Department says it responded to a fire at the Burger King on Greenwell Springs Road near Sullivan Road around 3:20 Tuesday afternoon. Crews were able to get the fire under control within the hour and no injuries were reported.

The city of Central confirms the restaurant had recently been renovated due to damage sustained during a freeze several months ago. The location had a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate its reopening Tuesday, just a few hours before the fire was reported.

Trending News

There's currently no word on when the restaurant will open again.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days