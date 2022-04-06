Newly-elected police chief looking to change things in Central

CENTRAL - Retired Lt. Roger Corcoran is ready to shake things up as the new police chief in Central.

"I've been in central for 23 years plus, I retired from the sheriff's office [after] 34 years. I saw some issues here that I didn't agree with within safety," he said.

Those issues aren't over what the current police force is doing, rather with what they aren't doing.

"They wrote tickets and wrecks. That was their biggest thing that they did," he said.

Corcoran says he sees a need for more training for other forms of law enforcement including combating crime.

"We're going to be handling day-to-day stuff in Central as far as working criminal cases plus we're going to do traffic too. We're going to do it all."

To accomplish this, he's asked a group of retired law enforcement officials to join his transition team as volunteers.

"It's a problem, but we're going to fix it, said Ben Odom, Corcoran's assistant chief. "You know to find out if they've taken the Matrix if they're all post certified and things like that."

So they're bringing in retired Baton Rouge Police Captain Kerry Clark to find out.

"When law enforcement officers go out into the street, they're expected to be able to handle anything that comes up at any time," Clark said. "The basic academies don't always cover everything that might come up, so the advantage I have is being involved in training for so many years now my background will allow me to pass on information to them and push them to a higher level. They may never use it, but it's a good thing."

Corcoran says the transition team should be done with their work once he takes office in January.