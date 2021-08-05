87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Newborn died from fentanyl overdose; mom allegedly used drugs before breastfeeding

57 minutes 1 second ago Thursday, August 05 2021 Aug 5, 2021 August 05, 2021 1:04 PM August 05, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

KENNER - The mother of a baby that died just days after being born is now charged in the newborn's death. 

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said Thursday that Lana Cristina, 28, was booked for second-degree murder in the death of her 4-day-old child.

The baby died June 10 after Cristina called 911 from a hotel in Harvey early that morning because the child was not breathing. The baby was pronounced dead at a hospital that same morning. 

Toxicology results from blood taken during the baby's autopsy later revealed the newborn died from a fentanyl overdose. Deputies spoke with Cristina, who admitted to using drugs before breastfeeding her child.

Trending News

She was arrested Wednesday evening and booked into the Jefferson Parish jail. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days