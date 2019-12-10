62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New Zealand volcano kills six, leaves most survivors with severe burns

20 minutes 32 seconds ago Tuesday, December 10 2019 Dec 10, 2019 December 10, 2019 6:55 AM December 10, 2019 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: ABC News

NEW ZEALAND – The Monday morning eruption of a volcano on New Zealand’s White Island has resulted in six deaths and severe injuries to most survivors.

According to CNN, nearly all patients who were hurt during the eruption suffered extensive burns to their bodies and lungs.

New Zealand’s Ministry of Health Spokesman, Pete Watson, reports that every burn unit in the country is at full capacity as medical personnel attempt to treat all who were hurt by volcanic ash and gas.

Out of the 31 injured who remain under hospital care, 27 had burns to at least 30% of their bodies and many also have inhalation burns that necessitate airway support.  

Authorities are still in the process of gathering information related to deceased victims, injured survivors, and those who've been declared missing.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days