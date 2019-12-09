New Zealand volcano erupts Monday, kills five

Photo: CNN

NEW ZEALAND - Efforts are underway to locate additional survivors of a deadly volcano on New Zealand's White Island.

The volcano erupted Monday morning and killed at least five people. Authorities say 23 people have been evacuated from the island since the incident, all with some degree of injuries.

According to CNN, the eruption took place with little warning and while vulcanologists said that while the eruption was relatively small compared to past disasters, anyone close to the site would have been in serious danger.

New Zealand Police Deputy Commissioner John Tims told reporters that the death toll is likely to rise.

The national police force later issued a press release, saying there have been a number of aerial reconnaissance flights over the island since the eruptions but "no signs of life have been seen at any point."

New Zealand is located in an area known for especially volatile tectonic activity.