New York's Governor orders all non-essential employees to stay home, effective Sunday

Andrew Cuomo, Governor of New York Photo: CNN

NEW YORK - In an effort to hinder the spread of novel coronavirus, workers in non-essential businesses across New York state have been required to stay home.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced at a press conference Friday morning.

According to CNN, the executive order takes effect Sunday evening, Cuomo said, and comes a day after California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the state's nearly 40 million residents to stay home.

The closures mean businesses and their employees will lose money and Gov. Cuomo acknowledged that his decision would cause financianal loss.

He said, "I accept full responsibility. If someone is unhappy, if somebody wants to blame someone, or complain about someone, blame me. There is no one else who is responsible for this decision."

The Democratic governor clarified the mandate, saying he wasn't issuing a "shelter in place" order, which he said referred to active shooter situations, but explained the state was "closing the valve" of everyday life to limit the outbreak.

He urged New Yorkers to "remain indoors to the greatest extent."

Civil fines and mandatory closures for businesses that don't comply with the new mandate will be enforced beginning on Sunday, Cuomo announced.

"These provisions will be enforced," he said. "These are not helpful hints. This is not if you really want to be a great citizen. These are legal provisions. They will be enforced. There will be a civil fine and mandatory closure for any business that is not in compliance. Again, your actions can affect my health. That's where we are."

Cuomo, however, said there will be no civil fines on individuals at this time for people who violate the policy. He also announced that he's going to issue a moratorium on evictions, both residential and commercial, for 90 days.

Food delivery service and public transportation will remain operational, Cuomo said.

As of late Friday morning, there were more than 7,000 confirmed cases in New York state, with 35 deaths, Cuomo said. California has reported nearly 1,000 cases and 19 deaths.