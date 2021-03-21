New work week qualifies long list of employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

BATON ROUGE – Starting Monday more adults will qualify to be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Governor expanded eligibility to essential workers including those who work at banks, electric companies, and postal offices.

"This is regardless of their age and their underlying health condition. You have to be at least 16 years old though,” said Governor John Bel Edwards on Thursday.

Edwards said this is likely the last expansion to the vaccine eligibility group until he opens it up to the general public. He wants to make sure those who couldn’t stay at home and work have the chance to get the shot.

“Those individuals have carried our state through the most trying times, and we wanted to make sure they can get the vaccine if they aren't already eligible,” said Edwards.

Beginning Monday, March 22, people working in these jobs will be able to schedule vaccine appointments:

-Higher Education faculty/staff

-Food and agricultural workers

-Food service (restaurant/bar) workers, hotel workers, and other hospitality workers

-Judiciary staff, including judges, court staff, clerks of court and staff, district attorneys and public defenders

-Postal workers

-Manufacturing workers

-Grocery store workers

-Transportation workers, including river pilots

-Water and wastewater workers

-Energy workers

-Bank tellers

-Construction workers

-Clergy

-IT and communications workers

-Media workers

-Public safety engineers and other workers

-Public health workers

-Frontline government workers

-Child, youth, and family service workers

-Veterinarians and support staff

-Waste management workers

-Public and private security and emergency preparedness workers