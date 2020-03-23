Latest Weather Blog
New study suggests how long coronavirus can linger on surfaces
The COVID-19 virus can persist in the air and on surfaces for hours, if not days, according to a new study performed by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), CDC, UCLA and Princeton University.
Scientists and researchers found the coronavirus was detectable and stable on contaminated objects, suggesting that people could become infected in numerous ways.
Researchers examined just how long the virus survives in the air as well as on copper, cardboard, plastic and stainless steel. Then, they compared it with SARS, the coronavirus that emerged in late 2002 and killed nearly 800 people.
Evidence suggests people may be spreading the virus without knowing.
"Most secondary cases of virus transmission appear to be occurring in community settings rather than healthcare settings," the study said.
The results show that coronavirus is detectable on the following for an extended period:
Air: 3 hours
Copper: 4 hours
Cardboard: 24 hours
Stainless steel: 2-3 days
Plastic: 3 days
