New robotic server making its rounds at Baton Rouge restaurant

BATON ROUGE - There's a new employee at Rouj Creole: the BellaBot, a robotic server lending a helping hand at the restaurant.

The robot helps with the cleaning load and getting orders out quickly to customers.

"Basically right now, it's an aid to the servers... BellaBot delivers drinks to the tables and adding that little niche hospitality with a happy birthday song, it's really cool and been a big help so far," said Stephen Hightower, CEO of City Group Hospitality.

It's a big help, and servers say it's easy. By simply typing in the table number, BellaBot will come right up to the customer and deliver a meal.

BellaBot has a hefty price tag of $20,000 but the robot has come in handy, especially for those busy Friday nights.

"BellaBot has truly helped the speed of drinks," Hightower said. "So when the servers are looking to get those drinks but they might be tied up with another job, then we can load up the robot and deliver drinks to four tables at one time in some cases."

Customers enjoy the new type of hospitality.

"It's unique," said Kyle Suarez, a customer. "It sings and flips around and accelerates and I think technology nowadays, we're getting to a peak, we're going through the stratosphere. It's going to be amazing for this restaurant."