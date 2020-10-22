New Roads Police, Sheriff's Office host jambalaya plate fundraiser to support family of slain toddler

BATON ROUGE - The south Louisiana community continues to mourn the death of two-year-old Azariah Christien Thomas, who was shot and killed in a violent crime spree on Friday, October 16.

In an act of support, the New Roads Police Department and Sheriff's Department are working together to raise money for the family's funeral expenses by way of a BBQ Chicken and Jambalaya event that will take place Thursday, October 22 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the grassy area across the street from New Roads City Hall (211 W. Main Street).

Those who wish to support the event can purchase either chicken or jambalaya plates for $10.

Just a friendly reminder that the Fundraiser Benefit is going on today to help with funeral expenses for Officer Vince... Posted by City of New Roads on Thursday, October 22, 2020

Any who are unable to attend the event, but would like to support the family with a monetary donation can do so via:

The Azariah Christien Thomas Benefit Fund

b1 BANK

-The Azariah Christien Thomas Fund

-Acct. #: 80030152935

-Routing #: 065405420

A balloon release is also scheduled to take place Sunday, October 25 at 4 p.m. in Zion City Park.

Funeral services for Azariah will be held Saturday, October 24 at Hall Davis Funeral Home in Baton Rouge at 1 p.m., and will be livestreamed here.

Visitation will be at the funeral home on Friday, October 23 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m., and Saturday, October 24 from 12 noon until 1 p.m.

Azariah was the son of New Roads Police Officer, Vince Hutchinson Jr. and Baton Rouge resident, Lo'Quishia Thomas.