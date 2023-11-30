58°
NEW PHOTO: Police search for suspect accused of Scenic Highway shooting

Thursday, November 30 2023
By: WBRZ Staff
Police search for suspect accused of Scenic Highway shooting

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking the public for help identifying an individual accused of a shooting on Scenic Highway.

BRPD say the incident took place Friday, Nov. 24th in the 7700 block of Scenic Highway. 

Anyone with information is asked to Call Crime Stoppers:

?? Call 344-STOP (344-7867)
?? Download the P3 Tips App

