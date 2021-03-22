75°
New Orleans' Zurich Classic returns in April; up to 10,000 fans can attend

Monday, March 22 2021
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Zurich Classic

NEW ORLEANS - The PGA Tour will return to New Orleans next month with as many as 10,000 spectators in attendance each day. 

Organizers announced Monday the Zurich Classic will be back in the Crescent City April 22-25 with "unique" ticket options. The tournament was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. 

“After countless hours of internal planning and numerous meetings with local and state authorities, we have devised a plan to allow as many as 10,000 fans to spread responsibly across our 250-acre course with the highest priority given to the safety of spectators, volunteers, staff, and of course players,” said Steve Worthy, producer of the Classic. 

There will be a limited number of Best of the Zurich Classic Passes sold, and each venue will have capacity limitations. Single-day grounds tickets are only $35 and weekly grounds passes are $85.

You can find more details on tickets here.

