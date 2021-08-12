New Orleans will require vaccine or negative COVID test to enter restaurants, venues

NEW ORLEANS - The city of New Orleans will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to enter most businesses and venues, including the Superdome.

Mayor Latoya Cantrell announced the new rules Thursday, saying they'll go into effect on Aug. 16. The new policy makes New Orleans one of the first cities in the country to mandate the vaccine.

The news comes after AEG, one of the largest concert promoters in the world, announced it would mandate the vaccine at its shows. The company is responsible for New Orleans' Jazz Fest and Buku music festival.

Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome told WBRZ on Thursday afternoon that the city-parish currently has no plan to enforce a similar mandate.

