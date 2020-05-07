New Orleans Saints use NFL schedule release to give back to communities suffering during COVID-19 outbreak

NEW ORLEANS- The New Orleans Saints released a video on social media Thursday for the NFL schedule release day that is much different than the typical, competitive banter.

Rather than warning other teams of the wrath to come in the 2020-2021 football season, the Saints saw an opportunity to uplift other cities during a time of crisis.

The New Orleans Saints official Twitter account released a video that started with a glimpse of highlights from previous seasons, but that took a turn.

"While we may be enemies on the field, we are one team with one mission," the video states in a transition from sports to service.

The team donated and delivered meals to those on the frontlines during the coronavirus crisis, along with others who are in need.

The video shows deliveries being made in Atlanta, Philidelphia, Detroit, and more.

In the video, Hurricane Katrina damage is shown with the caption, "We are no strangers to hard times."

The team adds a light touch at the end, saying, "We hope to see (beat) you this fall."