New Orleans Saints unveil new white helmets ahead of 2025-26 season

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints on Wednesday unveiled a new white helmet for the upcoming season.

The new white helmets have a gold facemask, the classic Saints fleur-de-lis logo on both sides and a gold stripe down the middle with small fleur-de-lis logos throughout.

"This helmet will be worn with the color rush uniforms," the team announced on social media.

Team social media profiles also posted a hype video featuring the helmet alongside New Orleans landmarks like Jackson Square and the Superdome.

The Saints' new helmet comes as the team enters a new era under head coach Kellen Moore and recently drafted quarterback Tyler Shough. The Saints start the 2025-26 regular season on Sept. 7 with a home game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The team also opened a giveaway for one of the new helmets. Click here for more information.