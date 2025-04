Saints pass on Shedeur Sanders to grab Tyler Shough in the 2nd Round of the Draft; Sanders goes to Browns

GREEN BAY, Wis.- The New Orleans Saints found their quarterback in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft, selecting Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough with the 40th overall pick.

Shough is a 6'5" and 225-pound 7th-year senior who will turn 26 near the start of this season in September. He started at Louisville for one year, racked up 3,195 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions.

The New Orleans broke a 54-year streak when they drafted Shough in the 2025 draft. It is the first time that the Saints used a first or second-round pick on a quarterback since 1971 when they drafted Archie Manning.

Passing up top ranked quarterback prospect Shedeur Sanders, the Saints drafted Shough as the team is currently facing uncertainties and questions at the quarterback position, as Derek Carr is dealing with a reported shoulder injury.

Sanders was later drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the 5th Round as the 144th overall pick. The Colorado quarterback who played under his father Deion was expected to go in the first round.

The rest of the 2025 NFL draft airs on WBRZ.