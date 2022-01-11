59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
New Orleans reinstating indoor mask mandate

Tuesday, January 11 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans will once again enforce a health order requiring masks inside most indoor settings across the city as coronavirus cases surge across the state.

City Health Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno announced the mandate would be reinstated starting Wednesday morning.

Mayor Latoya Cantrell had lifted the mandate back in October as Louisiana fourth COVID surge tapered off. 

