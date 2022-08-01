New Orleans rapper Mystikal booked in Ascension Parish for first-degree rape

PRAIRIEVILLE - Mystikal, a rapper from New Orleans who has been accused of rape twice in the past two decades, was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on his third count of alleged sex crimes.

Arrest records say Michael Tyler, 52, better known by his stage name Mystikal, was arrested Sunday and booked on several charges, including false imprisonment and first-degree rape.

Mystikal previously faced sexual crime allegations in 2004 after sexually assaulting his hairstylist, news outlets reported. He spent six years in prison following the arrest and registered as a sex offender upon his release.

He was arrested again in 2017, surrendering himself to police after learning there was a warrant out for his arrest related to an assault that allegedly happened in a Shreveport casino. The charges from 2017 were eventually dropped, and Mystikal was released from jail on a $3 million bond.

No bond has been posted for the rapper's latest arrest as of Monday morning. His full list of charges includes first-degree rape, simple robbery, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment, and simple criminal damage to property.