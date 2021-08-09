78°
New Orleans panhandler accused of pulling gun on person who wouldn't give money

3 years 7 months 1 week ago Thursday, December 28 2017 Dec 28, 2017 December 28, 2017 7:43 PM December 28, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

NEW ORLEANS - Police arrested a pan handler after he allegedly pulled out a BB gun and threatened a person who refused to give him money.

WWL-TV reported 23-year-old James Kiesner was arrested on Christmas Day.

NOPD officials said Kiesner fired the BB gun when the person refused to hand over any cash.

Police said they arrested the suspect soon after the incident and he gave them a fake name. Officers later identified him as Kiesner and booked him for aggravated assault and giving a false name.

