New Orleans musician suing Mariah Carey for $20M over copyright infringement of 'All I Want for Christmas is You'

NEW ORLEANS - Musician Vince Vance filed a nine-page lawsuit against Mariah Carey Friday, alleging her 1994 song "All I Want for Christmas is You" was breaching copyright from Vance's 1989 song of the same title.

Vance recorded the song in Nashville and released it with his New Orleans-based music group Vince Vance & The Valiants.

According to the lawsuit, the song made it into the Billboard Music Charts during the 1993 Christmas season. Along with this, the lawsuit says Vance applied for and received the copyrights certificate for "All I Want for Christmas is You."

The following year, Carey released her album "Merry Christmas," with her mega-hit "All I Want for Christmas is You."

The lawsuit says Carey never asked for permission to use the song title "in creating, reproducing, recording, distributing, selling or publicly performing said song."

Vance is asking for $20 million for punitive damages and compensation.