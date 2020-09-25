New Orleans lifts ban on to-go alcohol as city eases phases 2 restrictions

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - The City of New Orleans will once again permit the sale of to-go alcohol Friday as officials continue to gradually strip away coronavirus restrictions.

A news release from Mayor Latoya Cantrell's Office says restaurants in New Orleans could resume the sale of to-go drink order starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25. Going forward, businesses can sell alcoholic drinks through drive-thru, curbside and takeout orders from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

New Orleans remains in phase 2, however, making it an outlier as the rest of the state continues into phase 3. Orleans Parish was one of the first to be hit hard by the virus, and Cantrell has said she planned to ease restriction more slowly as students return to schools.