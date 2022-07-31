New Orleans home collapsed; officials unsure of cause

88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Sunday, July 31 2022
By: Logan Cullop

NEW ORLEANS - A home near Dillard University in New Orleans collapsed Sunday, leaving only half of the house still standing. 

The New Orleans Fire Department said a fire alarm went off Sunday morning, prompting a response from firefighters who found a wall of the two-story home had fallen off. 

Officials have not released the cause of the collapse. No injuries have been reported. 

