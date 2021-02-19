New Orleans couple surrenders after seeing themselves on wanted poster for bank fraud

NEW ORLEANS - A New Orleans couple turned themselves in Thursday after seeing their photos on a wanted flyer.

The flyer was posted in early February on the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office social media pages, stating the pair were wanted for bank fraud.

Marcel David Jr. and his girlfriend Heidi Peterson, both 42-years-old, were arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on warrants for 359 counts each of felony bank fraud.

Throughout 2020, David and Peterson fraudulently used a debit card that was stolen from a family member to make or attempt to make 359 transactions. The total financial loss is estimated to be $18,508.22.

“I would to thank the citizens of our community who assisted in spreading the word and providing information which ultimately led to these two individuals turning themselves in,” Sheriff Randy Smith said.