New Orleans carjacking suspect allegedly stole SUV, ran over child's leg

Stephanie N. Kyzar

NEW ORLEANS — Carjackings at gas stations have become disturbingly common in the Crescent City, and the gruesome nature of these crimes took a turn for the worse on Wednesday, when a carjacking suspect was caught on camera running over a child's leg with a stolen vehicle.

According to WWL-TV, New Orleans Police Officers arrested Stephanie N. Kyzar for allegedly carjacking a vehicle while two children were inside.

Police say the children, an 11-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy, jumped out of the vehicle, and as the carjacker sped away, the driver ran over the little boy, injuring his leg.

The harrowing scene unfolded in broad daylight at a New Orleans East gas station in the 7900 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

The wounded boy's mother later told WWL-TV that her son's leg was not broken during the incident.

A gas station store clerk who was working when the crime occurred was visibly upset as she told WWL-TV that it took authorities hours to arrive, and said she held the shaking child in her arms, attempting to console him as they waited for help.

The news outlet notes that before allegedly stealing the SUV the children were in, Kyzar reportedly tried to carjack a man at a gas pump, but the man fought her off.

Giving up on this attempt, Kyzar allegedly headed to another vehicle, an SUV containing the two previously mentioned children, and took off in it.

According to WWL-TV, Kyzar was apprehended by police on June 3 near the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Michoud Boulevard.

Police say she told officers where the stolen vehicle was and it has since been recovered.