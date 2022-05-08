New 'Little Art Library' provides supplies to those in need

BATON ROUGE - The capital area is getting a little more colorful, all with the help of a new 'Little Art Library.' This brand-new addition is nestled right outside the 'Walls Project' headquarters in Baton Rouge.

"It's really just open to the community and what ever you want to do with it," project manager Samantha Morgan said.

Morgan says the goal is to help provide art supplies to those in need.

"It's not something that comes cheap and not too many people can afford to do it, but we all have creativity, and we all have energy. We all have passion, and why shouldn't you be able to pursue a career in the arts just because you don't have the means?" Morgan said. "Why shouldn't we have access to explore whatever will bring them joy?"

The Little Art Library is available for everyone in the community to take what supplies they need, or you can donate materials.

Jay Schwarzoff rides his bike on America Street every week. Now that the city has a place to drop off art materials to those in need, he's already planning to donate his supplies.

"Well, I have a whole lot of ceramics, glazes and tools that I haven't used in over 20 years; they're sitting in the back of my closet," Schwarzoff said. "I can't wait for somebody else to be able to use them."

Though the Little Art Library is destined to pique those imaginations, Morgan says, this project is designed to help aspiring artists in need to lift themselves out of poverty.

"That is what the Walls Project is trying to do. We really want to break down the barriers, the societal walls that prevent people from being able to live their best life," Morgan said.

To continue fostering the artist community in Baton Rouge, the Walls Project plans on creating more Little Art Libraries all around the city.