New Girl Scouts on-the-go shop may be on its way to an event near you

GONZALES - There are almost 8,000 Girl Scouts scattered throughout 23 parishes in Southeast Louisiana, but there is only one place they can get their supplies right now in Gonzales.

Now, the Girl Scouts are traveling to the girls with a new mobile shop.

You may see it on the interstate or at a local school soon.

“We call it Girl Scouts on the go,” said Rebecca Pennington, the CEO of Girl Scouts Louisiana East.

The colorful van with the Girl Scouts logo on the side will be on its way from Plaquemine to Pointe Coupee and all points in between to deliver everything a girl needs to be a Girl Scout.

“You can get uniforms, badges, flyers and all that,” Pennington said.

Pennington started brainstorming the shop in 2019.

“One thing I heard across all four regions, all four meetings, was that they wanted a mobile shop,” she said.

Scouts from all corners of the capital area typically have to wait weeks for materials to come in the mail, or travel as far as two hours to the only store in Gonzales.

“This will help make sure that people have the access they need to things that are sold in the store,” Pennington said.

With the help of grants and fundraising, the mobile shop is ready to roll.

“We could bring it anywhere that there's a demand for,” Pennington said. “Whether it's like a father-daughter dance or recruitment or anything like that. They can book it and have it there.”

Kimberly Schwartz, Girl Scouts Louisiana East member services executive director, says this van might boost membership.

“That would allow the girls to get registered, form those troops at those recruitments, and then get the program pieces and uniform pieces right then,” Schwartz said.

Molly Roberts, Girl Scout Louisiana East Media Girl, is also super excited to see the van at her troop’s events.

“Actually being in that environment and seeing all of the patches and stuff would be very inspiring,” Roberts said. “I really want to have all of those badges.”

Pennington says they still do not have an exact schedule for the van’s travel plans, but they will announce it in the next few weeks.