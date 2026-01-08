NEW: Flood Watch issued ahead of next rain, severe weather also possible

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, East Feliciana, Livingston, St. Helena, St. James, and Tangipahoa Parishes, as well as Amite County, from Midnight Friday through 9 a.m. Saturday.

A Flood Watch. means conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. Be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. For more on flooding safety, CLICK HERE.

Rainfall totaling 1" is likely as a baseline, but localized areas could see on the order of 2-5"+. In the areas that see particularly high rain amounts, excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. The localized flooding threat is in addition to the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms discussed in the forecast below.

Tonight & Tomorrow: After a breezy and muggy afternoon with record-high temperatures, spotty showers will begin moving in during the evening. This rain will be relatively innocent, more of a nuisance than anything impactful. The coverage of showers will begin increasing overnight, and by morning, there will even be a chance of thunder. While rain won't be everywhere for the Friday morning drive, intermittent activity appears likely, so be alert for slick roads. Morning lows will be incredibly warm in the upper 60s.

Off-and-on storms will be likely throughout the entire day on Friday. So while rain won't be everywhere at one time, just about everyone will see at least one round of storms. Repeating rounds of heavy rain in localized areas could lead to flash flooding, which is why a Flood Watch has been issued for much of the area (see above).

A strong storm or two cannot be ruled out during the morning, but chances of coming across one will increase with daytime warming. By no means is this a "slam dunk" severe weather threat, but the ingredients will be in place for severe weather, so it's best to keep an eye out for weather alerts and be prepared to take action. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 2/5 "Slight" risk of severe weather for the entire area, indicating the potential for isolated severe weather. The afternoon and evening appear to be the prime window for it. Severe storms would be capable of damaging straight-line winds, isolated tornadoes, and embedded hail.

Up Next: Showers and storms will remain a possibility until a cold front crawls through the area early on Saturday. Once it passes, rain chances will slow diminish despite lingering clouds. A cooldown will follow, with highs not leaving the 60s on Saturday and the 50s on Sunday. Sunshine finally starts to return early next week, and temperatures will be below average. Expect highs in the 50s, with lows near freezing. Clouds start to move in again on Tuesday with comfortably cool conditions persisting.

