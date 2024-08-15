New documentary series highlighting LSU's NIL athletes releases next month; executive produced by Shaq

BATON ROUGE — A new documentary series focusing on LSU's NIL athletes is releasing next month with a focus on Livvy Dunne, Jayden Daniels and Angel Reese.

The new series, "Money Game," will air on Amazon Prime and is being executive-produced by Shaquille O'Neal.

A trailer released for the series highlights the rapidly changing landscape of Name, Image and Likeness deals that shook the world of college sports over the last few years. LSU's athletes like Dunne, Reese and Daniels became some of the highest-earning college athletes under the new system.

Watch the trailer for the series, which releases on Sept. 10, here: