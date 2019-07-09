New details in 12-day search for Louisiana woman swept away in Colorado creek

SILVERTON, CO - Search and rescue workers are still combing the area around a creek in Colorado nearly two weeks after the wife of a St. Helena volunteer fire chief was swept away while on vacation.

Tessie Strickland, 64, has been missing since June 27, when the jeep she was riding in tried to cross Pole Creek.

On Tuesday, authorities confirmed they were still searching an eight-mile area downstream from where the vehicle stalled while crossing.

New details released by Colorado officials said the couple had climbed on the roof of the Jeep as it filled with water. With no one around to offer help, the two reportedly tried to jump from the vehicle to reach the shore.

Tommy Strickland, her husband, told investigators he was trying to help his wife up the bank when he was swept under the icy water. He managed to pull himself to the bank but could not find Tessie.

Search operations have included more than 25 people from Hinsdale County Sheriff’s Department, Mineral County, San Juan County and helicopter surveillance provided by the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control. Workers have been searching along the banks of the waterway as well as using a drone for aerial searches in areas not accessible on foot.