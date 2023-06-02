Latest Weather Blog
New campaign to use anonymous texting to combat bullying
DONALDSONVILLE - Ascension Public Schools have partnered with the local sheriff’s office to launch a new anti-bullying campaign in the parish.
Central to the plan is a simple and anonymous way for students to report bullying via text message. In the school year ahead, students can report a bully by texting "APSO" followed by the body of their message to the number 847411.
The program will take advantage of an anonymous tip line that was already set up at the sheriff’s office.
The campaign has been headed up by vocal anti-bullying Ascension School Board member Lorraine Wimberly. She chairs the board’s student safety committee.
Trending News
A blitz of “Report Bullying!” promotional materials including posters, parking tags, stickers and social media ads will help get the word out about the texting program.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies seize more than 3,000 fentanyl pills after months-long investigation into huge...
-
Zachary police investigating afternoon shooting; search for gunman expands
-
Tensions rise at EBR schoolboard meeting after promise of 8% staff pay...
-
Pool company a no-show following repair requests
-
USACE to begin the largest study on the Mississippi River
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball prepares for NCAA Regional play
-
LSU, Tulane to meet in first round of Baton Rouge Regional as...
-
LSU president reminisces during team trip to DC
-
Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season
-
A candid conversation with Kim Mulkey - Watch the half-hour special on...