New campaign to use anonymous texting to combat bullying

6 years 10 months 3 days ago Friday, July 29 2016 Jul 29, 2016 July 29, 2016 6:55 PM July 29, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brock Sues

DONALDSONVILLE - Ascension Public Schools have partnered with the local sheriff’s office to launch a new anti-bullying campaign in the parish.

Central to the plan is a simple and anonymous way for students to report bullying via text message. In the school year ahead, students can report a bully by texting "APSO" followed by the body of their message to the number 847411.

The program will take advantage of an anonymous tip line that was already set up at the sheriff’s office.

The campaign has been headed up by vocal anti-bullying Ascension School Board member Lorraine Wimberly. She chairs the board’s student safety committee.

A blitz of “Report Bullying!” promotional materials including posters, parking tags, stickers and social media ads will help get the word out about the texting program.

