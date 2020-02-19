New Batch 13 location in downtown Baton Rouge serves up King Cake 'bonuts'

One of Batch 13's famous bonuts Photo: Batch 13 website

BATON ROUGE - Batch 13, once a feature of Copeland's, has now become a separate entity in downtown Baton Rouge on Lafayette Street, but their menu of freshly made Louisiana favorites and unique twists on classics, remains the same.

According to The Advocate, one of the restaurant's most popular items is the bonut, which is a combination of a biscuit and a doughnut.

Allison Copeland Donnelly, Vice President of Al Copeland Investments, explained the delicious dessert, telling The Advocate, "The way that we describe it is basically the evolution of the Copeland's biscuit. What we've been known for from Popeye's to Copeland's is the biscuit, so, we took the savory component of the biscuit and added sweetness to it."

And this Mardi Gras season, customers can enjoy the King Cake bonut.

It looks and tastes a little denser than the beignet," Donnelly said. "We stuff it — the casual ones have cinnamon, sugar, powdered sugar and are glazed. And then we have fancy ones with toppings like lemon and seasonal berries, and super fancy ones where we have a Monte Cristo or croque-madame."

Batch 13 serves breakfast, lunch, salad bowls, and a selection of vegan options, as well as a full craft coffee service provided by Reve Coffee Roasters of Lafayette.

For now, the restaurant's hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., seven days a week, but this is subject to change. Click here for more information on the new location.



