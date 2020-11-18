Latest Weather Blog
New arrests made in fatal Wednesday shooting in New Roads
NEW ROADS - One person has been arrested following a fatal Wednesday evening shooting in Pointe Coupee Parish.
The incident was reported before 6 p.m. on Pecan Drive near St. Augustine Street. At the scene, authorities found an 18-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to the head.
He was taken to a local hospital in "very serious condition." The victim was later identified as Jailen Fowler.
According to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office, Fowler died from his injury.
Javon Battiste, 19, has been arrested in connection to the shooting. He is charged with second-degree murder, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, and obstruction of justice.
On Saturday, authorities announced the arrests of 19-year-old Treyvon Joseph and 20-year-old Treyvis Celestine. They were both charged with principal to second-degree murder and two counts of illegal possession of stolen firearms.
