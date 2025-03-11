New arrest documents detail last moments before Caleb Wilson's hazing death

BATON ROUGE - Arrest documents for three members of the Southern University Omega Psi Phi fraternity detail the last moments of Caleb Wilson's life before he collapsed and died during an underground hazing ritual.

Documents said fraternity members 28-year-old Isaiah Smith, 25-year-old Kyle Thurman and 23-year-old Caleb McCray took Wilson and seven other pledges to a warehouse on Woodcrest Drive off of Greenwell Springs Road on Feb. 26 for a "meeting."

The warehouse was leased by Smith's father, Todd Smith, who uses the space for his business - California Hardwood Floors. Isaiah Smith was the "Dean of Pledges" for the fraternity and supposedly in charge of the new members at the time of Wilson's death, latest reports say.

Documents said that once the pledges got to the warehouse they changed into grey sweatsuits and were then punched four times by either Smith, Thurman or McCray while they were wearing a boxing glove. The group was allegedly split into two groups with Thurman hitting half and McCray hitting the others. They noted that Smith hit at least one pledge.

The affidavit notes that Wilson was in McCray's group. After he was hit the fourth time, he collapsed, had a seizure and became unresponsive. Pledges were then moved to another room while the men "attended to Wilson."

They reportedly loaded his body into Smith's vehicle around 2:40 a.m. and took him to a hospital. The affidavit notes that Smith removed Wilson from the vehicle. The men told medical professionals that Wilson collapsed during a game of basketball at BREC's North Sherwood Park. Doctors said Wilson was only wearing socks and black sweatpants when he was dropped off.

The coroner told police that there were no signs of trauma to Wilson's body in an initial examination but an autopsy showed a small bruise on the right side of his chest.

In the aftermath of Wilson's death, Southern University officials have paused all membership intake activities for student clubs.

Wilson, 20, was a trumpet player with the Human Jukebox marching and a junior engineering major.