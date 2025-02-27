65°
Police investigating overnight death at BREC park
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a death that happened overnight at a BREC Park.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers were called to a local hospital when a group of people brought an unresponsive man there overnight.
Police said the investigation began at North Sherwood Forest Community Park.
The identity of the deceased or the circumstances of his death were not immediately clear. WBRZ is asking law enforcement for more information as the investigation continues.
