Neiman Marcus unveils 90th edition of iconic Christmas Book
DALLAS – Neiman Marcus unveiled its 90th edition of its iconic Christmas Book marking the official start of the holiday shopping season.
The book, first published in 1926 as a 16-page booklet, was initially intended as Christmas card to the store's best customers.
Neiman Marcus, as in previous years, will donate a portion of the proceeds from the majority of fantasy gifts to The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation, whose goal is to bring enriching art experiences to youth in communities nationwide.
The Love to Give Collection, featured in the 2016 Christmas Book, includes over 40 items for gift giving. Each Neiman Marcus store gives ten percent of the proceeds to benefit youth arts education in Neiman Marcus communities across the country. An additional $50,000 from online sales goes to The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation. Vendors participating in the Neiman Marcus Love to Give Collection include, but are not limited to, Hermès, Yves Saint Laurent beauty, Fresh, Lumio, Sugarfina, and Kate Spade. Prices range from $10 - $200.
Donations will be made to the GRAMMY Foundation with the purchase of the Exclusive GRAMMY Awards Experience and to Akola Project with the purchase of the Optimist Akola Bracelet.
To view the 2016 Christmas Book click here.
