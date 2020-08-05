Neighbors tired of listening to business noise, demand action be taken

BATON ROUGE - A strange noise coming from a business has been bothering people for months. A group of neighbors in the Baton Rouge neighborhood Melrose Place have signed a petition for the City-parish to take action.

The sound, which resembles an air compressor releasing air, happens every minute for about eight seconds. Shelton Buckley says it's coming from Emprint Moran Printing, a business on Florida Boulevard behind his house.

"They have an air compressor go off 24 hours a day," Buckley said.

In January 2020, residents contacted 2 On Your Side about the noise. The city-parish then went out to investigate the noise and 2 On Your Side spoke with the business, who agreed to work with the neighbors. But the noise continued.

"Nothing happened since then. Everything I've heard is they're still working on it. They're still working on it," Buckley said. "I don't see anything they're working on, no noise barrier or anything."

While multiple people at the city-parish have been involved in mitigating the problem, it appears a violation was never officially recorded. It's why residents have now signed a petition demanding action.

Wednesday, 2 On Your Side contacted Emprint but did not hear back. However, 2 On Your Side did hear back from the city-parish who says the Baton Rouge Police Department will be monitoring the decibel levels and determine if the business is in violation.

Buckley says in the meantime he has gotten used to wearing earplugs when he sleeps.