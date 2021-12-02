Latest Weather Blog
Need a job? FEMA is hiring locals for its Hurricane Ida Recovery Team
BATON ROUGE - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced Thursday that it has an immediate need to employ residents of Louisiana as temporary local hires to assist with disaster response and recovery efforts.
Local hire employees are local residents who aid in the recovery of the community and help their fellow citizens in the recovery process.
To see which positions are available, visit the following link: current FEMA positions on USAJobs.gov
FEMA says most temporary local hires are employed through a streamlined hiring process.
A local hire’s term of employment is 120 days, though it may be extended in 120-day increments.
Those who are seeking employment must meet the following criteria:
-Applicants must be U.S. citizens to be considered for this position.
Trending News
-Applicants must pass a background investigation.
-Selective Service registration is required for males born after Dec. 31, 1959.
To see other FEMA career postings, visit fema.gov/careers.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
WATCH: New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
-
High school coaches give Brian Kelly advice on how to tackle recruiting...
-
See the contract to get Brian Kelly as the new LSU Football...
-
Fans share their excitement about new LSU head coach Brian Kelly
-
New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge