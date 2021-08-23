Nearly half of Louisiana has gotten a COVID shot; hospitalizations trending down

BATON ROUGE - Nearly half of Louisiana's total population has gotten at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine as of Monday.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, 69,754 additional shots were administered over the weekend, with nearly 34,000 of them administered in people getting their first dose of the vaccine. A total of 2,247,592 people have started the vaccine series, accounting for about 48.35 percent of the state's population.

The health department also reported a gradual decrease in hospitalized COVID patients over the weekend, with hospitalizations at 2,838, a decrease of 161 since Friday. Last week, hospitalizations began dropping for the first time since the state began seeing a new surge of infections more than a month ago. Though it is a sign Louisiana is moving in the right direction, hospitalizations are still much higher than at any point last year.

Among those patients in hospitals, the state says 91 percent were not fully vaccinated.

Louisiana also reported another 10,950 cases over the weekend, with a positivity rate of about 10.19 percent on new tests. Another 59 deaths were also reported since Friday.