Nearly 300K still without power in Jefferson, Orleans parishes day after Zeta

NEW ORLEANS - About 300,000 are without power in the Greater New Orleans area about a day after Hurricane Zeta moved into southeast Louisiana.

According to Entergy, about 171,000 households were experiencing outages in Jefferson Parish as of Thursday afternoon, with roughly 123,000 more still waiting to have their power restored in Orleans Parish. Another 12,000 lost power in Plaquemines Parish and more than 15,000 in Terrebonne Parish.

Entergy is reporting about 394,000 outages among customers statewide, most of whom have been without power since Wednesday evening. The company says full restoration could take up to 10 days, but most should have power earlier.

