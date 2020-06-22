76°
Nearly 22 pounds of pot, marijuana butter, and cash seized from Shenandoah home

2 years 2 months 1 week ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 April 09, 2018 6:12 PM April 09, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Chris Nakamoto

BATON ROUGE- The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office seized a large amount of pot, marijuana butter, spent marijuana cigarettes, scales, and $62,000 in cash from a Shenandoah home.

Authorities executed a knock and talk, and when the owner gave them permission they went inside 15605 Chickamauga Avenue. Inside Brian Devillier's home, they seized: 21.2 pounds of marijuana, 591 grams of marijuana butter in two refrigerators, two marijuana pipes, digital scale, marijuana grinder, and rolling papers.

"Our narcotics detectives got a call from an investigator with Baton Rouge Police, who had information that someone within our jurisdiction possibly had a large amount of marijuana," Casey Hicks with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said. "Detectives went to the residence where they did a knock and talk. The resident said they could come inside take a look."

Neighbors in the subdivision were shocked and said the people had only been there about a month.

"I think most of that is not for medicinal use," Larry Horacek said.

Another neighbor said she saw the deputies there when the search occurred.

"I thought it was a friend looking at the pool, and the next time I walked around the back two more were here," Janie Saxon said.

A female inside the house identified through arrest records as Ericka Mackay was also arrested. She was issued a summons after investigators said she admitted to making the marijuana butter.

No one answered a knock at the door Monday. However, a man appeared and identified himself as the brother of a female who lives there. He refused to give us her contact information.

