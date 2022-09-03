Nearly 20 years after sharing championship parade, LSU and Southern football teams set to face off for the first time

BATON ROUGE - Next weekend, two universities that call Baton Rouge home will square off on the football field for the first time ever, but it's not the first time LSU and Southern have shared the stage.

Back in 2004, on a chilly day in January, Baton Rouge celebrated both LSU and Southern winning National Championship titles.

A parade shut down the city for the entire day as fans filled the streets in downtown Baton Rouge.

"It's great to see the community with such livelihood and support both programs. Both programs did a great job, and it's great to see all the happiness out here," LSU former offensive coordinator Jimbo Fisher said back in 2004.

The Tiger Marching Band and the Human Jukebox marched down the streets, cheered on by fans from both schools, meeting as one at the Capitol.

"Two schools can come together and have a rejoice, win or lose, they can come together," a fan told WBRZ.

Everyone came together that day in one of the most memorable days the city has ever seen. It was a day that everyone agreed meant more than just winning titles.

"What they have accomplished in terms of unity of this community is truly something special that I hope everyone realizes. Our bands are playing together, our fans are cheering together," former LSU head coach Nick Saban said.

A similar scene will play out next weekend at LSU.

Sure, one team will win, but the entire Baton Rouge community will be victorious, much like that special day nearly two decades ago.

LSU and Southern will play the historic football game Saturday, Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m. in Tiger Stadium.