NCAA requesting Les Miles drop suit against LSU concerning vacated wins

BATON ROUGE - The NCAA has stepped in and requested that a Louisiana judge dismiss Les Miles' lawsuit against LSU for vacating wins and making him ineligible to be in the College Football Hall of Fame.

According to the motion to dismiss filed on Monday, the NCAA says that former LSU head football coach Les Miles' complaint lacks federal rune of civil procedure and fails to state a claim which relief can be granted.

Miles sued LSU in June, claiming the university's decision to vacate 37 wins that happened from 2012 to 2015 cost him the ability to qualify for the College Football Hall of Fame. LSU made the decision a year prior to the suit as a part of self-imposed penalties following an NCAA investigation into recruiting violations during those years.