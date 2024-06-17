REPORT: Les Miles filing lawsuit against LSU after losing Hall of Fame eligibility

BATON ROUGE — Former LSU coach Les Miles filed a lawsuit against the university Monday, claiming the school's decision to nullify the school's wins from 2012 to 2015 lost him his eligibility for the College Football Hall of Fame, according to ESPN reporter Adam Rittenberg.

Rittenberg previously reported on the possibility of lost eligibility in 2023 when the university first decided to vacate the wins. The school self-imposed the vacancy of the wins after facing penalties for improper recruiting policies.

A news release from Miles' representatives called the decision to vacate the wins "an irrational and unfair self-inflicted punishment."