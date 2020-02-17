NBA YoungBoy's actions during recent music video shoot spark concerns

BATON ROUGE - The recent production of a music video featuring local rapper, NBA YoungBoy caused some concern among when the rapper was spotted handling objects that appeared to be weapons during the shooting of the video.

But YoungBoy wasn't the only one handling the questionable items during the filming.

The 20-year-old rapper, known for being arrested on two counts of attempted murder, assault, and weapons violations was shooting a video in Baton Rouge alongside his 17-year-old relative, Jeffery Tate.

Tate happens to be one of three teens authorities have recently tied to the murder of a 17-year-old who was shot while walking home in December of 2019.

WBRZ asked East Baton Rouge District Attorney, Hillar Moore whether it was admissible for YoungBoy, a convicted felon, and Tate, a suspect in a murder, to handle objects that appeared to be weapons in the recent music video.

Moore's response was, "Nothing will be done to Tate because he is not a convicted felon, nor is he under bond obligation."

But, YoungBoy's case may be different.

As a convicted felon, the rapper may face charges for possession of a firearm.