Navy veteran's truck and tools stolen from driveway

BATON ROUGE - Everything was normal at Donald Brouillette's home at the start of the work week, until his daughter left for a morning workout and noticed something unusual.

“She saw my truck wasn’t home and she texted me, 'Where you at daddy?' And I told her I’m at the house and she said your truck’s not in the driveway, where’s your truck?," Brouillette said.

Brouillette's maroon 2018 Dodge Ram 2500 was stolen right from his driveway at around 4:30 in the morning on October 24. He says his keys were inside of his home, so the truck must have been hotwired.

His home security cameras captured the entire crime. Two unidentified men were seen rifling through his truck before taking off in it.

“It just happened in a matter of 5 minutes. They were coming down the street and my truck was gone," Brouillette said.

To make matters worse, inside of that truck were things the 71-year-old Navy veteran needed to work as a handyman. Tools and paperwork, all gone without a trace.

While those material items might be replaceable, but his faith in the city is long gone.

“This used to be a safe city, it’s not safe anymore! You can’t live in your own house without saying ‘who’s around my house?’ at 2 o’ clock in the morning," he said.

At the top of his list of people to blame, the city's leadership and criminal justice system.

“How can we protect ourselves if the police department and the mayor doesn’t help us?” he said. “The thieves know they ain’t gonna do them nothing anyway. Even when they catch them and bring them to jail they not gonna do them nothing. Why? Because the DA’s office and the judges let them out before they even get to the jail.”

A police report has been filed, and Brouillette hopes police will catch the suspects before he does, himself.

“I don’t have a clue what we can do, but I know one thing. Next time they come on this property and if I catch them, you better call the morgue. I’ll tell ya now. That’s how that ends," he said.

Anyone with information should call BRPD.