National Weather Service confirms second tornado from Wednesday morning storms

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - A National Weather Service (NWS) Survey team determined a EF1 tornado, estimated with peak winds of around 100mph caused damage across southern portions of Morganza. This tornado began across rural areas south of Morganza Highway 1, moving northeast causing damage to homes and trees at the intersection of Deaton Lane and Morganza Highway 1. In all, the tornado was on the ground for 3.26 miles with a maximum path width of 400 yards.

Tree damage was mostly branches and snapped tree trunks. Damage to homes included mainly caused my falling trees, one on a car port and another tree fallen on a car. The tornado continued northeast across Labarre crossing Levee Road and pointe Coupee Road, with noticeable hardwood tree damage as the tornado crossed the Mississippi River into the Cat Island National Wildlife Refuge.

NWS Survey Team also determined that an EF-1 tornado, estimated peak with winds around 110 mph began crossing Highway 61 north of St. Francisville and in the area of Bains. The tornado caused mainly tree damage included snapped branches and trunks, with some powerline damage along Bains Road, north to Sage Hill Road. Many rural roads had trees covering them as the tornado continued northeast into rural areas east of highway 61, with scattered areas of powerline damage.

The tornado was embedded within a much larger line of thunderstorms which produced a more widespread swath of straight-line winds. That, in addition to the tornado, caused extensive damage in the region.

Aerial footage of widespread tree damage near St. Francisville... a severe thunderstorm pushed through around 8:15am on Wednesday morning. @NWSNewOrleans is surveying this area. #LaWX pic.twitter.com/5EWR2NsGH9 — Balin Rogers (@rogers_balin) April 10, 2024

A TORNADO WARNING was issued for northern Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana, and West Baton Rouge parishes was issued at 8:06 a.m. Wednesday. The storm was moving incredibly fast, to the east at 75 mph when the warning was issued.

